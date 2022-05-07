The Pop 2000 Tour Announces Tour Lineup With Chris Kirkpatrick, Mark McGrath, O-Town, and More

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Throwback Thursday, anyone? The Pop 2000 tour has announced the 2022 touring lineup with host Chris Kirkpatrick (*Nsync), Mark McGrath (Sugar Ray), LFO, O-Town, Ryan Cabrera, and American Idol winner, David Cook.

The 2022 schedule includes stops in Las Vegas, Atlanta, Dubuque, and more with additional dates still being added.

Says Chris Kirkpatrick, “My favorite thing about the Pop 2000 Tour is getting to go back out and see all of the amazing fans from over the years reliving the days when pop music was fun and upbeat! It’s great to work with all of my friends on a show!”

Previous iterations of the tour, which began in 2018 also featured Lance Bass, Aaron Carter, and Tyler Hilton.

Brad Fischetti of LFO adds “These shows give us the opportunity to bring the fans back to a simpler time. We recollect carefree days and fun-filled nights and give the fans (and us) a two-hour break from the stressful parts of life.”

You can visit their official website for all updates HERE.

Pop 2000 Tour Dates (More to be added)

5/07/22 Las Vegas, NV – Green Valley Ranch Resort & Casino^

6/10/22 Reno, NV – Eldorado Casino (Outdoors)^

6/12/22 Sunny Isles, FL – Gateway Park

6/25/22 Boise, iD – Boise Music Festival^

7/15/22 Dallas, TX – Legacy Hall

7/16/22 Buda, TX – Buck’s Backyard

7/29/22 Dubuque, IA – Dubuque County Fair #

8/05/22 Kalamazoo, MI – Kalamazoo RibFest ^#

8/06/22 Xenia, OH – Caesar Ford Summer Fest #

8/11/22 Pontiac, MI – Crofoot Ballroom

8/12/22 Chicago, IL – Joe’s Live Rosemont #

8/13/22 Decatur, IL – Devon Lakeshore Amphitheatre #

8/19/22 Corbin, KY – Corbin Arena ^#

8/20/22 Peachtree City, GA – Frederick Brown Jr Amphitheater ^#

9/09/22 Pittsburgh, PA – Rivers Casino ^

9/16/22 Stamford, CT – The Palace Theatre

9/17/22 Baltimore, MD – Power Plant Live!

All dates: hosted by Chris Kirkpatrick, with O-Town, Ryan Cabrera & LFO

^ with Mark McGrath

# with David Cook