OJ da Juiceman Arrested on Drug and Gun Charges in Kentucky
OJ da Juiceman (Image: FB)
Posted on by Stacy Simons Santos  Contact Me
Elizabethtown, KY (CelebrityAccess) – Rapper, Entrepreneur, and apparently, Minute Maid lover OJ da Juiceman (real name Otis Williams, Jr.) was arrested in Hardin County, KY, on Monday (May 2) on gun and drug charges.

OJ was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. He landed in the Hardin County Detention Center with a court date of May 13th.

 

This isn’t the first time OJ has seen the inside of a jail cell. In 2015, he was arrested on gun and drug charges in TN and charged with intent to distribute, gun possession, and unlawful crime with possession of a firearm after police discovered guns, weed, and over 300 rounds of ammunition in his vehicle.

Williams, a native of Atlanta and 32 Entertainment (vanity label) founder made the Billboard 200 with his 2009 debut album, The Otha Side of the Trap featuring collabs with Swizz Beatz, R. Kelly, and others.

It looks like OJ might be rapping “Otha Side of Freedom” here shortly.

