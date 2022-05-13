The Self-Described “Ghost of New York”, Anonymous Singer/Songwriter Peter Lake Releases Second EP of 2022

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – The self-described “Ghost or Shadow of New York,” Peter Lake, has released a three-song EP, Black&White, his second in 2022.

Lake claims to be the world’s only “anonymous singer/songwriter.” Of his newly-dropped EP, he says, “This one doesn’t suck; it’s a real thing.” The EP was released last week, the fourth from Lake with the songs “Sweet Abyss,” “Figure It Out,” and “Flowers and Rain.”

It’s been a busy year and a half for the artist. His popularity has exploded, as reflected in the amount of hits to his YouTube and Spotify accounts. His single, “Whistle” has gotten 1.1 million views on YouTube.

Yet, to say the situation is strange would be an understatement. Most people get into entertainment to be famous, recognized, and revered, but Lake (not his real name) prefers his anonymity – only saying he is of Canadian descent. It’s a surprise he’s amassed the streams he has with almost no public footprint/appearances, aside from his Instagram.

Lake was asked if he would like these songs to go mainstream in a chat with fans on said Instagram account. His response, “My goal in the years ahead is to be the greatest singer/songwriter of all time. So, yes, I’m thinking mainstream!”.

You can check out more of Lake’s music at www.peterlake.com.