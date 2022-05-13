CAA Promotes Jacob Lapidus and Daniel Rais to Global Music Touring Area Agents

LONDON / NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Creative Artists Agency (CAA) has announced the promotions of Jacob Lapidus (Nashville) and Daniel Rais (London) to agents in the company’s global music touring area.

CAA’s music industry touring division represents artists across many genres, from rock, pop, alternative, country, and dance to R&B and Latin. Within its touring division, CAA books more than 30,000 shows each year and thousands of private and corporate engagements.

Lapidus began his CAA career in 2016 as an assistant. He works with artists including Charley Crockett, Wilder Woods, 49 Winchester, and others.

CAA’s music brand partnerships department develops campaigns with global brands for leading music artists.

Rais began his CAA career as an assistant in 2017. He works on brand partnerships and bookings for artists including David Guetta, Tems, and Charli XCX, among others.