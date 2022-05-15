3 Injured In Crowd Incident At Lovers & Friends Festival

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — A music festival in Las Vegas was brought to a halt on Saturday after a “security incident” left several attendees with minor injuries.

Las Vegas law enforcement officials in a statement said that three people sustained minor injuries when a large number of attendees attempted to flee the festival grounds after reportedly hearing gunfire.

During the incident, which took place around 10 p.m., festival organizers displayed a bright pink warning message on screens throughout the venue, stating that there was a security incident, authorities were investigating and advising attendees to remain in place.

Music at the festival came to a halt for about 45 minutes but resumed after organizers received the all-clear from public safety officials.

“Las Vegas Metro PD investigated reports of a security incident and determined there was a false alarm. The festival has been given clearance to continue. We’d like to thank the local authorities for their quick response,” festival organizers said in a statement released on Saturday night.

In a statement, police officials said that three people were transported for medical care for minor injuries.

The two-day Live Nation festival kicked off on Saturday at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds with a classic hip-hop lineup that includes headliners Lauryn Hill, Usher, Ludacris, Lil Jon, Monica, Fat Joe, TLC, and Ciara among others.