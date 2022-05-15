   JOIN LOGIN

Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

Lovers & Friends
Breaking News Festival News Industry News

3 Injured In Crowd Incident At Lovers & Friends Festival

Posted on by CelebrityAccess Staff Writers  Contact Me
1 0

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — A music festival in Las Vegas was brought to a halt on Saturday after a “security incident” left several attendees with minor injuries.

Las Vegas law enforcement officials in a statement said that three people sustained minor injuries when a large number of attendees attempted to flee the festival grounds after reportedly hearing gunfire.

During the incident, which took place around 10 p.m., festival organizers displayed a bright pink warning message on screens throughout the venue, stating that there was a security incident, authorities were investigating and advising attendees to remain in place.

Music at the festival came to a halt for about 45 minutes but resumed after organizers received the all-clear from public safety officials.

“Las Vegas Metro PD investigated reports of a security incident and determined there was a false alarm. The festival has been given clearance to continue. We’d like to thank the local authorities for their quick response,” festival organizers said in a statement released on Saturday night.

In a statement, police officials said that three people were transported for medical care for minor injuries.

The two-day Live Nation festival kicked off on Saturday at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds with a classic hip-hop lineup that includes headliners Lauryn Hill, Usher, Ludacris, Lil Jon, Monica, Fat Joe, TLC, and Ciara among others.

Subscribe to CelebrityAccess Here

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post