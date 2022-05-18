The 2022 Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) Awards Set Date for November 2022

AUSTRALIA (CelebrityAccess) – The 2022 Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) Awards are on the calendar. Australia’s musical “night of nights” is set for November 24, partnering with YouTube for worldwide streaming. For 2022, the ARIA Awards move to The Hordern Pavilion for the awards’ first large-scale in-person broadcast event since the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year’s hybrid event at Taronga Zoo accumulated more than 1.7 million YouTube views.

“In 2022, we are absolutely thrilled to bring the ARIA Awards back to a full-scale, television event packed with the performances, glitz, and glamour that Australian music fans know and love,” comments ARIA CEO – Annabelle Herd.

More announcements are to come, explains ARIA in a statement issued today (May 17). The organization notes that over 67 Australian releases have landed in the Top 10 on the ARIA Albums Chart over the past year, and 13 Australian albums have hit No. 1. Daniel Johns’ critically-lauded second solo album, FutureNever, currently sits at No. 1 on the album chart. This is his first charted album outside of his band Silverchair.

Genesis Owusu, The Kid LAROI, and Rufus Du Sol were among the big winners at the 2021 show, in which the awards platform dumped the gender-based categories and moved away from its long-time home, The Star.

The ARIA Awards began in 1987 and is a series of award nights to “recognize excellence and innovation in all genres of Australian music” with an annual ceremony. The ARIA Hall of Fame began in 1988 and “honors Australian musicians’ achievements [that] have had a significant impact in Australia or around the world.”