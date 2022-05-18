Pulitzer Prize Finalist David Henry Hwang and Composer Huang Ruo Announced for ASCAP Experience Session for AAPI Heritage Month

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – The American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers (ASCAP) has announced its next ASCAP Experience session – Metamorphosis: David Henry Hwang & Huang Ruo in Conversation. The session will be a part of ASCAP’s Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month celebration.

On Thursday (May 19), the event premieres at 3 pm ET / noon PT on @ASCAP YouTube. In the conversation between three-time Pulitzer Prize-finalist, playwright and librettist David Henry Hwang (M. Butterfly) and composer and librettist Huang Ruo (Paradise Interrupted, American Soldier, M. Butterfly), the two icons of their field will discuss including themes of the Asian-American experience into opera, concert music, and theater.

Nancy Yao Maasbach, President of the Museum of Chinese in America, has been selected to moderate. Hwang and Ruo’s opera version of M. Butterfly will have its world premiere at the Santa Fe Opera on July 30.

ASCAP launched its AAPI Heritage Month appreciation with its first event being Seoul Music: Amber Liu & Justin Park in Conversation. The session is available to stream on @ASCAP’s YouTube account.

ASCAP also curated a special playlist featuring music from ASCAP members in the AAPI community, such as Mitski, Olivia Rodrigo, TOKiMONSTA, Yo-Yo Ma, and more. And ASCAP social media is sharing exclusive videos from up-and-coming AAPI music creators Alice Longyu Gao, Brooke Alexx, DJ Flict, Ella Jay Basco, Mad Tsai, Natania Lalwani, Ralph Torrefranca of post-punk band Cuffed Up, and Will Jay talking about how their heritage has affected their careers, songwriting and other topics relevant to the Asian-American experience.