Ovy on the Drums Signs Partnership with Warner Music Latina

(CelebrityAccess) – Ovy On the Drums has signed a new partnership with Warner Music Latina, as reported by Billboard. Per the press release, the partnership will take his music career to “a higher level of expansion.”

“Warner has always been family to me, and now, we will create my first album together, which will be one in which I want to show who Ovy on the Drums is and break all musical schemes,” Ovy said in a statement.

Born Daniel Echavarria Oviedo in Medellin, Ovy on the Drums kicked off his career as a local DJ in Colombia before working with artists such as Andy Rivera and Kevin Roldan, working his way up to becoming Karol G’s longtime producer. Throughout his career, he’s also worked with Enrique Iglesias and Sebastian Yatra, to name a few.

Ovy reached No. 1 on the Billboard Latin Producers chart, where he remained for 17 consecutive weeks. He also landed at No. 1 on the Latin Songwriters chart for two weeks. He also charted on the Hot 100 Producers chart (No. 3) and the Hot 100 Songwriters chart (No. 22).

As a producer, he has a total of 32 songs, including the No. 1 “Tusa” (Karol G and Nicki Minaj), which topped the chart for four weeks, “Mamiii” (Becky G and Karol G), and “Provenza” (Karol G). This week, “Medallo” (Blessd, Justin Quiles, and Lenny Tavarez), which he also produced, hit No. 1 on the Latin Airplay chart (dated May 21).

Under the new partnership, according to the release, Ovy On the Drums will continue to work on new music “that promises to reach different masses around the world as part of his global conquest.”