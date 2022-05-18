Justin Bieber’s Cold Brew Coffee ‘Biebs Brew’ Will Soon Hit Tim Hortons Menu

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) – A match made in marketing heaven between Tim Hortons and Justin Bieber is back with a new French vanilla-flavored chilled coffee. Biebs Brew is the pop star’s rendition of the coffee chain’s cold brew coffee launched last year. Tim Hortons said the beverage is inspired by his “slight sweet tooth” and “love for hints of delicious vanilla flavoring in his coffee.”

The coffee is cold steeped for 16 hours to enhance the flavor, while the French vanilla syrup gives it a sweet and creamy taste, the company said. The brew is made with 100% ethically sourced premium Arabica beans.

In Canada, Tims restaurants will also have a limited-edition stainless steel tumbler with a reusable straw, co-created by the Canadian performer. Select Tims restaurants will also be bringing back limited quantities of Timbiebs merchandise for guests, including the beanie, fanny pack, and tote bag developed in collaboration with Justin.

The first part of the Bieber x Tims collaboration was focused on Bieber putting his spin on his favorite treat at Tim’s: bite-sized Timbits donuts (Timbiebs).

“We couldn’t stop at Timbiebs; we needed a Biebs Brew too. And we are bringing both to Tims next month,” said Justin. “Doing a Tim Hortons collab had always been a dream of mine. I grew up on Tim Hortons, and it’s always been something close to my heart.”

All three Timbiebs flavors – Chocolate White Fudge, Sour Cream Chocolate Chip, and Birthday Cake Waffle flavors will return to Tims restaurants in Canada and the US alongside Biebs Brew on June 6th.

“Timbiebs was a huge success – truly beyond all of our expectations – and what made it so great was the authenticity of the partnership,” said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons.

“Even before the Timbiebs collaboration, Justin had often shared with fans how he’d grown up with Tim Hortons and was obsessed with the brand. His commitment to working with us to develop a natural and authentic twist on the Tims experience is what made Timbiebs a hit, and we know guests are going to love Biebs Brew and his take on Tims Cold Brew.”