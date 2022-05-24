MMA Promotion The Professional Fighters League Teams Up With Live Nation For Inaugural UK Playoffs

(CelebrityAccess) — Mixed martial arts promotion, the Professional Fighters League, announced it has formed a partnership with Live Nation to host the PFL’s first ever mixed MMA playoff matches in the UK, with events scheduled in Cardiff and London this summer.

The 2022 PFL Playoffs will begin officially in the U.S. this year, taking place at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on August 5th before the league heads across the Atlantic for an event at Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff on August 13 and the finals which will land at London’s Copperbox Arena on August 20th.

“We’re thrilled to announce our international partnership with Live Nation as the world’s top music and entertainment promoter makes its move into the world’s fastest growing sport,” said PFL CEO Peter Murray. MMA fans in the United Kingdom will experience PFL’s star fighters battle it out for a shot at the PFL World Championship and the $6 million dollar prize money.

“We’re delighted to partner with the Professional Fighters League to deliver their first U.K. events this Summer,” said Sean Ryman, Vice President Sport & Family Entertainment, Live Nation U.K. “The PFL is a global brand in combat sports with an elite roster of athletes, the U.K. is excited and ready for this and it’s long overdue.”

The PFL bills itself as the second largest MMA promotion in the world by metrics such as distribution reach, broadcast and streaming audience per event, and fighter roster quality, but is well down on MMA Oracle’s list of MMA promotions by gross value, coming in at 23.