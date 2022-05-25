Aerosmith’s Las Vegas Residency Postponed as Steven Tyler Checks Into Rehab

(CelebrityAccess) – Aerosmith has postponed their June and July Las Vegas residency dates as iconic frontman Steven Tyler, 74, enters rehab. According to a post on Aerosmith’s Instagram account, Tyler relapsed following surgery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aerosmith (@aerosmith)

Tyler is no stranger to substance abuse and has been extremely open about his struggles in the past. In a 2019 interview, he revealed that back in 1988, his management and band members had to pull an intervention. “They thought, ‘Get the lead singer sober, and all our problems would be over’ … I am grateful and owe a thanks to them for my sobriety.” His last treatment stay was in 2009 for prescription drug abuse.

In the years since he has also done his best to overcome the disease of addiction by helping others. In recovery, they tell you – “You have to give it away, to keep it,” and that’s what Tyler has done with the creation of Janie’s House. In a CNN interview back in 2017, Tyler said,

“While I was in (treatment), I found out most women there were battered and beaten and abused verbally and sexually in huge numbers. It was like seven out of 10, eight out of 10.”

Tyler’s annual Grammy Awards viewing party, held in April, raised 4.6 million dollars for Janie’s Fund, an initiative created by Tyler in partnership with Youth Villages to bring hope and healing to girls who have suffered the trauma of abuse and neglect. National Child Abuse Prevention Month is also in April.

According to the Instagram post, tickets will be refunded via Ticketmaster, and the residency will resume in September.