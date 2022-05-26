Depeche Mode Keyboardist Andy ‘Fletch’ Fletcher Dead At 60

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Andrew ‘Fletch’ Fletcher, the English keyboardist, DJ, and founding member of the legendary New Wave band, Depeche Mode, has died. He was 60.

Fletcher’s passing was announced by Depeche Mode who, in a statement posted to their social media, said: “We are shocked and filled with overwhelming sadness with the untimely passing of our dear friend, family member, and bandmate Andy ‘Fletch’ Fletcher.”

“Fletch had a true heart of gold and was always there when you needed support, a lively conversation, a good laugh, or a cold pint.”

“Our hearts are with his family, and we ask that you keep them in your thoughts and respect their privacy at this difficult time.”

While the statement from Depeche Mode did not provide a cause of death for Fletcher, the Associated Press reported that he died at home of natural causes.

Fletcher, along with Vince Clarke and Martin Gore, launched the band that would eventually become Depeche Mode in England in 1977, drawing inspiration from artists such as Siouxsie and The Banshees, Talking Heads, and The Smiths.

They added frontman David Gahan shortly before taking the name Depeche Mode in 1980 and quickly found their footing, striking sparks in 1981 with their debut album Speak & Spell, which included the hit singles “New Life” and “Just Can’t Get Enough”.

Following their debut, Depeche Mode went on to staggering success, releasing 54 songs that charted in the UK along with one US, and two UK number one albums. Every single one of their studio albums has broken into the top 10 on the UK album charts and Depeche Mode have sold in excess of 100 million records worldwide.

In addition to recording and touring with the Depeche Mode, Fletcher also often filled a manager’s role for the band, overseeing the band’s business affairs and press relations.

In 2002, Fletcher partnered with the band’s longtime label, Mute Records, to launch his own imprint, Toast Hawaii. The label signed the English electropop group CLIEИT and released several of their albums before the band left the label in 2006.

While on hiatus from Depeche Mode, Fletcher toured as a DJ, playing festival and club gigs, including a short club tour of Europe in 2015.

Depeche Mode, including Fletcher, were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2020.

According to the Associated Press, Fletcher is survived by his wife Gráinne Mullan, and their children Megan and Joe.