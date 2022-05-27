Astralwerks and Capitol Records Announce Licensing / Distribution Deal With Live Nation Electronic Asia’s Fabled Record Label

BEIJING (CelebrityAccess) – Live Nation Electronic Asia (LNEA) has announced a multi-year global licensing / distribution agreement for its Fabled Records label with dance label Astralwerks and Capitol Records China (CRC) – both divisions of Universal Music Group (UMG).

Under the new partnership, Astralwerks and Capitol Records China will work together on the global release and distribution of Fabled Records artists and projects. Fabled and LNEA will have access to a pool of UMG’s international divisions, with marketing support led domestically by Capitol Records China and internationally by Astralwerks. The goal is to work together to advance the awareness of Chinese electronic music and artists worldwide.

Chace, Beauz, Carta, and Yåko are just some artists set to release music on Fabled Records.

Toby Andrew, President of Astralwerks, said: “We’re very excited to work alongside Tom and the team at Capitol Records China while expanding the reach of Astralwerks Asia through this innovative partnership with Jim and the team at Live Nation. Cindy Gu has spent the last two years working tirelessly on the presence of Astralwerks Asia in the region, and this collaboration puts us firmly at the forefront of the burgeoning electronic music scene in China and throughout the continent. We can’t wait to start working with Fabled Records’ roster of incredible artists.”