National Memorial Day Parade Features Eli Young Band, Chris Pratt, Jimmie Allen, and More

WASHINGTON, DC (CelebrityAccess) – Award-winning country group Eli Young Band will join the 2022 National Memorial Day Parade as the tradition returns to our nation’s capital (Washington, DC) for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. The musical band of brothers (Mike Eli, James Young, Jon Jones, and Chris Thompson) will perform “Love Ain’t and “Love Talking” at 1 pm EST.

The parade will be nationally broadcast to over 100 million households on NBC, CBS, FOX, ABC, and CW stations as a special syndicated broadcast. It will also be broadcast to US Troops serving worldwide and on Navy ships at sea on the American Forces Network.

The American Veterans Center (AVC) re-introduced the tradition of a Memorial Day parade in 2005, decades after it had faded away during the Second World War. It has grown into the largest Memorial Day event in the country – in front of thousands of spectators along the National Mall.

The parade’s television special will be hosted by comedian and actor Anthony Anderson (Black-ish) and ESPN’s Joe Buck (Monday Night Football), with veteran Robert Irvine. The parade will feature additional performances by Jimmie Allen and the United States Army Band. The star-studded line-up of celebrities includes Renee Elise Goldsberry, Jimmy Kimmel, Joe Mantegna, Chris Pratt, Glen Powell, Gary Sinise, and Wilmer Valderama, with a veteran of the legendary Tuskegee Airman Lt. Col. James Harvey III chosen as the Grand Marshal of the parade.