Eminem Releases 20th Anniversary Edition of ‘The Eminem Show’ With Unreleased Tracks and More

(CelebrityAccess) – Eminem, aka Marshall Mathers aka Slim Shady, has released a 20th-anniversary deluxe edition [The Eminem Show (Expanded Edition)] of his 2002 album, The Eminem Show. It includes a previously unreleased song, “Jimmy, Brian, and Mike,” along with instrumental tracks, live song versions, and B-sides.

Earlier this year, Eminem hit the stage with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J.Blige, 50 Cent, and Kendrick Lamar at the Super Bowl halftime show; he has collaborated with Big Sean, Jessie Reyez, Kid Cudi, and Nas on new material and most recently was named to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s Inductee class for 2022.

Eminem also appeared this month on the season finale of Saturday Night Live, where he told off Pete Davidson for his numerous impersonations (as part of Davidson’s farewell from the show).

The last new music released by the superstar lyricist was the surprise album Music to Be Murdered By in 2020.