Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz and blink-182’s Mark Hoppus Among Team for VC Start-Up – Verswire

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Veeps COO Sherry Saeedi, blink-182 member Mark Hoppus, and Lippman Entertainment partner Nick Lippman have launched Verswire. Fall Out Boy bassist Pete Wentz is serving as a strategic advisor.

Verswire is a new venture capital music company that serves as an artist development incubator for both established and emerging artists. It will act as a venture capital fund that tailors artists with funding, resources, tools, mentoring, support from prominent music executives, and an ecosystem to own and operate their businesses while allowing them to keep majority ownership of their masters.

The company provides primary label services across A&R, distribution, marketing, brand partnerships, sponsorships, publicity, and artist development. Every artist is partnered with a mentor to learn and evolve with, like Hoppus. They will also get the opportunity to work with top songwriters and producers.

“I am very excited to help build a new way for bands and artists to create music for communities while retaining ownership of their work,” said Hoppus.

“I’ve been a fan of Sherry and her work for years and look forward to being part of Verswire’s journey,” added Wentz.

Verswire is comprised of Sherry Saeedi, partner Nick Lippman, partner of A&R Mark Hoppus, director of A&R and branding Myia Ingoldsby, and Pete Wentz as a strategic advisor. The founding team includes music veterans as advisors and investors, including Kevin Lyman (Warped Tour Founder) and Gus Brandt (Mark Hoppus, Foo Fighters).