Zara Larsson Buys Back Entire Recording Catalog – Launches New Record Label, Sommer House

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Multi-platinum Swedish singer/songwriter Zara Larsson has repurchased her entire recording catalog from TEN Music Group. According to a statement, the artist has entered into a “unique agreement” with TEN and has “taken control of her entire recording catalog.” Larsson has been with TEN since 2011, and her catalog has been streamed over 9 billion times, according to MBW.com.

Larsson also announced Wednesday (June 8) that she would be launching her own record label, Sommer House. The title will be through EPIC USA and distributed by Sony Sweden for future releases. Larsson has been with EPIC since 2013 and signed a global deal with Sony Music Publishing (SMP) in 2021.

In a Wednesday statement, Larsson thanked TEN “for giving me the opportunity to break out as an artist and helping me start my career.” She added that the label is “also making something happen that is so, so rare for a woman in the music industry – the capability to own my own catalog.”

TEN Music Group CEO Ola Håkansson said: “This is a natural and exciting development in Zara’s continuing music career. We have worked together for more than ten fantastic, eventful years, and Zara is, despite her young age, an established and respected international artist with extensive experience in the international music scene today. It will be fascinating to follow Zara’s ongoing music career. I wish her the best of luck, and I am convinced she will achieve all her musical dreams and get to show her amazing artistry on the world’s biggest stages.”