The Stones Cancel Amsterdam Concert At The 11th Hour After Mick Jagger Tests Positive For COVID-19

AMSTERDAM, NL (CelebrityAccess) — The Rolling Stones were forced to drop out of a concert in Amsterdam after Mick Jagger tested positive for COVID-19.

“The Rolling Stones are deeply sorry for tonight’s postponement, but the safety of the audience, fellow musicians and the touring crew has to take priority,” the band said in a statement published on Monday.

According to Reuters, Jagger’s positive test came after he arrived at Amsterdam’s Johan Cruijff ArenA.

A representative from Mojo Concerts, who organized the band’s Netherlands stop, came on stage to break the news to fans who had already begun to assemble at the stadium.

“He can’t sing, he can’t play,” the announcer told the audience, according to Reuters. “There is no show tonight … it is what it is.”

According to the statement from the band, the Stones will reschedule the postponed date with details to be announced in the coming weeks.

The Stones are currently on for the European and U.K. segment of their “Stones Sixty” and are next scheduled to take the stage at Wankdorf Stadium in Bern, Switzerland on Jun 17, 2022. As of yet, no announcement has been made concerning the status of that show.