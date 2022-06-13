Voodoo Canceled For 2022, Maybe For Good This Time

(CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for the Voodoo Music + Arts Experience, announced that the music festival will not take place in 2022.

“Voodoo Music + Arts Experience will take a pause in 2022. Take care of your krewe and follow along on social media for updates,” a statement on the festival’s website said.

With the cancellation, 2022 will be the third year off for the festival, which was postponed in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

C3 Presents, the Live Nation subsidiary which acquired the festival brand in 2016, did not provide additional information about the cancellation and fans who rolled tickets over from previous years reported receiving refunds, according to NOLA.com.

While the event’s cancellation in 2022 was billed as a pause, event organizers provided no assurances that Voodoo will return in the future, unlike in 2020 and 2021.

Other major festivals in the market, including the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and the BUKU Music + Art Project both staged returns in 2022 after forced pauses in recent years due to public health measures related to the pandemic.