Toby Keith
Toby Keith Is Battling Stomach Cancer

Posted on by Ian Courtney
NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Country recording icon Toby Keith revealed that he has been battling stomach cancer since he was diagnosed with the disease in the Fall of 2021.

The 60-year-old country legend announced the news via social media, writing that he has been undergoing chemo and radiation therapy as well as surgery.

“I’ve spent the last six months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery,” Keith wrote. “So far, so good.”

He went on to state that he needs “time to breathe, recover and relax” and is looking forward to spending time with his family.

While he did not share any additional information about the cancer or his prognosis, he said he plans to see his fans “sooner rather than later,” hinting at a return to the road.

