Post Malone Announces Twelve Carat Tour With Roddy Ricch

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Post Malone has announced today (June 13) that Roddy Ricch will be joining him on his newly announced Twelve Carat Tour, which kicks off this fall.

The Live Nation-produced tour will have Malone hitting 33-cities across North America. The tour name is in reference to Malone’s fourth full-length studio album, Twelve Carat Toothache. The first since 2019’s Hollywood’s Bleeding earned him a nod in the Album of the Year category at the Grammys.

Tour guest Ricch is featured on the Twelve Carat Toothache track “Cooped Up.” Ricch was arrested Saturday night (June 11) after trying to enter the Governors Ball and could not perform at the festival. He was charged with four counts of criminal possession of a weapon, one count of possession of a large capacity ammo feeding device, and one count of unlawful possession of a large capacity ammo feeding device. However, according to the Daily News, the charges against the rapper have since been dismissed.

Post Malone’s 2022 plans include several festival appearances, including at Outside Lands in San Francisco and Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash in Chicago.

Post Malone 2022 tour dates

September 10 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

September 11 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center*

September 14 – Chicago, IL – United Center*

September 15 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum*

September 17 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center*

September 18 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena*

September 20 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

September 23 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

September 27 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

September 28 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

October 1 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

October 2 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

October 4 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena*

October 06 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center*+

October 07 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center*

October 09 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena*

October 12 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden*

October 15 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena*

October 16 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena*

October 18 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena*

October 21 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center*

October 22 – Austin, TX – Moody Center*

October 25 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center*

October 26 – Ft. Worth, TX – Dickies Arena*

October 28 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center*

October 30 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena*

November 1 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena*

November 3 – Portland, OR – Moda Center*

November 5 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena*

November 6 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena*

November 10 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum*

November 11 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena*

November 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena*

* – with Roddy Ricch