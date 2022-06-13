   JOIN LOGIN

Ringo Starr and The Rolling Stones Postpone Tour Dates for Positive COVID Cases
Mick Jagger The Rolling Stones. Jerzy Bednarski [CC BY-SA 4.0], from Wikimedia Commons
Posted on by Stacy Simons Santos  Contact Me
AMSTERDAM (CelebrityAccess) – The Rolling Stones and Ringo Starr and his All-Starr Band have postponed some tour dates due to positive COVID cases.

In breaking news on The Rolling Stones’ official Twitter page, Mick Jagger has tested positive for COVID and tonight’s show (June 13) in Amsterdam has been called off.

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band – Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Gregg Bissonette, Hamish Stuart, and Edgar Winter have postponed the final 12 dates of their tour after two band members have tested positive for COVID.

The shows were originally planned for 2020 and postponed due to COVID-19.  The band was halfway through the 22-show run, which kicked off May 27 in Ontario, before having to postpone shows once again.

On June 7, Starr informed the audience at the Beacon Theatre in New York City that Edgar Winter had COVID during the second of three sold-out shows at the venue, and the All-Starrs would continue the tour. Several days later, the band revealed that guitarist Steve Lukather had also tested positive for COVID, forcing the group to reschedule the remaining 12 dates, which will be added to a September 2022 tour.

