Warner Chappell Music and Kevin Hart’s ‘Hartbeat’ Announce Music Publishing Partnership

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Warner Chappell Music (WCM) and Kevin Hart’s media company, Hartbeat, have announced an exclusive music publishing partnership. Under the terms of the deal, WCM will administer all of Hartbeat’s music composition copyrights, covering future programming and past works from shows like Hart to Heart and Die Hart. The financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.

An official press release stated that WCM would also help build “Hartbeat’s music catalog across Hartbeat Studios, Hartbeat Media, and Pulse. Additionally, WCM will provide creative support for various music projects and access to its songwriting talent and award-winning production music library.”

WCM president of North America, Ryan Press, added: “Kevin and I go way back having grown up in Philly together, and it’s an honor to be able to help him build Hartbeat’s music publishing business from the ground-up. Expanding into music is a natural next step, and all of us at Warner Chappell are looking forward to working with him, Jeff, Bobby, and the team to bring their creative vision to life.”