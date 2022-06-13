iHeartMedia Has Announced the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival Lineup With Luke Combs, Halsey, Avril Lavigne, Megan Thee Stallion, and More

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) – iHeartMedia has announced the lineup for the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival, set to take place at Las Vegas’s T-Mobile Arena on September 23 – 24, 2022.

Now in its twelfth year, the annual festival is a two-day celebration of music that features today’s biggest names across all genres and formats, musical World premieres, and never-before-seen collaborations on the iHeart stage.

This year’s two-day main stage lineup will feature performances by Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Morgan Wallen, Avril Lavigne, Black Eyed Peas, Lionel Richie, LL Cool J, Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj, Sam Smith, The Black Keys, and more.

Chase Rice, Carly Pearce, and plenty more are in the Daytime Stage lineup on Saturday (Sept. 24) at the new entertainment district, AREA15 in Vegas. Other artists performing on the Daytime Stage include Maggie Rogers, 5 Seconds of Summer, Big Time Rush, Girl in Red, Lauv, Chlöe, and Gayle, with more to be announced.

Tickets are available to the general public via AXS.com beginning June 17th. To view the lineup in its entirety, you can visit their official website at www.iheart.com/music-festival.