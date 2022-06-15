67-Year Old Crowd Surfer, Doug James Steals and Halts The Show at Killers Concert

MANCHESTER, UK (CelebrityAccess) – A 67-year-old British retiree, Doug James stole the show at the Killers concert Saturday (June 11), where he decided to crowd-surf for the very first time – falling and hitting his head at the Old Trafford Cricket Grounds in Manchester, UK.

James was attending the show with his son and daughter-in-law when he noticed the crowd lift a person in a wheelchair so they could see the show better. James told CBC that is when he decided he wanted to try it. James told the “strong lads” next to him that he wanted to crowd surf, and that’s precisely what he did. “I thought I’d just do about a few yards, and I’ll be on the ground,” James told the CBC. “I just said, ‘Lift us up, lift us, send us forward!’ So there I go, going forward.”

James said he didn’t realize he had traveled so far until he felt himself tipping backward, falling, and striking his head. He said, “The next thing I know, I’m on the ground, as it were, on the WRONG side of the security barrier. And I thought I’m in trouble here.”

James was riding the adrenaline rush as he jumped up and waved to the crowd after his tumble, entirely unaware that the Killers frontman Brandon Flowers had stopped the show to check on him AND was standing right behind him.

“He said, are you all right? That was his first thought,” James said about Flowers. “And then he said, ‘What are you doing?’ And I said, ‘Well, I’m just enjoying myself.'” Flowers gave James a big hug before a paramedic escorted him away to check on his injuries. He’s doing just fine; he tells the CBC.

James said his son had just got married, the lockdown had been lifted, and he was in the mood to celebrate and “let myself go,” he said. James said he loves live music and has planned more outings for the future now that he’s retired.

“I’m going to see Swan Lake. I’ve got to be on my best behavior, so there won’t be any crowd-surfing.”

After the Killer’s show, they posted on Twitter a tribute of sorts to James, “There’s no age limit for rock ‘n roll!”