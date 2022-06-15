Mary J. Blige Announces The Good Morning Gorgeous Tour In Partnership With The Black Promoters Collective

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – 2022 Billboard ICON Award winner Mary J. Blige has announced her Good Morning Gorgeous tour presented by Hologic in partnership with The Black Promoters Collective (BPC).

Grammy Award-winning and Oscar-nominated Blige will perform in 23 cities with special guests, platinum-selling artist Ella Mai and rising star Queen Naija beginning on Saturday, September 17, in Greensboro, NC, and ending on Saturday, October 29 in Atlantic City, NJ.

“Mary J. Blige has been one of a select handful of artists at the top of our desired list to partner with since the initial construction of The BPC. Having her support in our mission so early in the process is a testament to the hard work we have put in to bring superior cultural experiences powered by black business to the masses. We firmly believe this is a match made in heaven and are honored to partner with the Queen,” states The BPC Co-Founder and President Shelby Joyner.

The tour follows Blige’s early 2022 album release of Good Morning Gorgeous. The album was released leading into her Super Bowl Halftime performance. The title track rose to #1 on R&B radio for nine weeks, and a deluxe version was released just ahead of her “Strength of a Woman” festival in Atlanta last month.

Tickets will be available to the general public on June 17th.

Mary J. Blige Good Morning Gorgeous Tourdates