Oak View Group Hires Marc Badain and Randy Morton to Lead Las Vegas Arena, Hotel and Casino Project

LAS VEGAS, NV (CelebrityAccess) – Oak View Group (OVG), the global venue development, advisory, and investment company for the sports and live entertainment industries, today announced the appointment of seasoned casino/resort executive Randy Morton as President, OVG Las Vegas Hotel and Casino; and veteran sports industry executive and former president of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders Marc Badain as President, OVG Las Vegas Sports and Entertainment venues.

The pair will be responsible for overseeing the development of building an integrated NBA-ready arena and resort in Las Vegas and work for the Joint Venture of partners of the project where OVG is the managing partner. Also joining the team is Patrick Crockett as a hotel-casino financial consultant. All will be based in Las Vegas, with Crockett reporting to Badain and Morton.

“Our Las Vegas project represents a critical first step for OVG in seamlessly integrating the greatest in new and innovative hotel and casino offerings with the best in-arena development and live entertainment,” said Tim Leiweke, Chairman and CEO of OVG. “This unprecedented project is an industry game-changer, but to do it right means putting the best team in place.”

“I’m thrilled to join the team at Oak View Group and work alongside Marc,” said Morton. “As soon as Tim shared his vision for the Las Vegas luxury boutique hotel and casino with me, not only did I know it was going to be big, but I knew I wanted to be involved.”

Morton, most known for his time as president and chief operating officer (COO) of Bellagio, was most recently the co-CEO of the Foley Entertainment Group. He joined MGM MIRAGE in 2000 as vice president of hotel operations for Bellagio, where he led the property to receive the prestigious AAA Five Diamond Award from 2002 to the present.

A highly respected sports executive, Badain joins the company from the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders, where he oversaw the entirety of the club’s business operations, including the relocation from Oakland to Las Vegas and the successful completion of Allegiant Stadium.

The state-of-the-art privately financed sports and entertainment arena will set a new global standard for events in Las Vegas and represent OVG’s biggest project to date.

The newly planned entertainment district on Las Vegas Boulevard includes an 850,000 square foot arena, a casino, a hotel, and an additional entertainment venue amphitheater. It sits on 25 acres as part of a 66-acre plot. With a focus on prioritizing technology, sustainability, and green initiatives, the construction of Las Vegas’ new world-class arena is expected to create thousands of permanent and temporary jobs for the surrounding community.

Groundbreaking and construction for the estimated $3B entertainment district and arena are scheduled for 2023.