Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres Tour Breaks Latin American Records

MEXICO CITY, MX (CelebrityAccess) – Coldplay‘s Music of the Spheres world tour through Latin America has shattered many records for that territory. The Latin America area is the sight of the group’s first tour in five years.

The tour kicked off in March with stops in Costa Rica – where Coldplay became the first artist to sell out two nights at Estadio Nacional. The band then moved on to Mexico, seeing them as the first international act to play four sold-out concerts at Foro Sol in Mexico City and the only artist to sell out two nights at Estadio BBVA in Monterrey Estadio Akron in Guadalajara.

Live Nation Latin America President Bruce Moran told IQ, “It’s the most spectacular run through Latin America ever. Our expectations were high, and we were aggressive in terms of the routing, but it has surpassed any expectations. It’s truly remarkable. The band is a juggernaut, a true powerhouse, and we’re really excited to be involved.”

Records continue to break for the South American stretch, which begins in September in Rio de Janeiro. The band has an unprecedented ten sold-out concerts at Estadio River Plate in Buenos Aires, Argentina, breaking the eight sold-out concert record set by Roger Waters, six at Allianz Park in São Paulo, Brazil, and four at Estadio Nacional in Santiago, Chile.

IQ reports that Coldplay is the first anglo artist to have two sold-out back-to-back dates at Lima’s Estadio Nacional in Peru and have filled Estadio El Campin twice in Columbia, tying with Guns N’ Roses.

The tour is also the first to have a dedicated Green Nation Sustainability tour representative and has worked with Live Nation’s Green Nation from the beginning. “Together with Green Nation, Coldplay has become a special artist advisor, ensuring the sustainable practices developed on this tour are shared, adopted, and scaled through the rest of the live touring industry,” says Jared Braverman SVP Touring – Live Nation to IQ.