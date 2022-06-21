Casey Chisick Becomes President of The Copyright Society

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Casey Chisick, the co-chair of the Intellectual Property and Entertainment, Media, and Sports practices at Toronto-based Cassels Law Firm, has begun a two-year term as President of the Copyright Society, North America’s organization for the advancement of copyright law awareness/education. This is the first time in its 70-year history that the Copyright Society FKA Copyright Society of the USA has elected a President from outside the US.

The Copyright Society boasts over 1,000 US, Canada, Mexico, and overseas members. Its mission states, “To foster interest in and advance the study and understanding of copyright law in literature, music, art, theatre, motion picture, television, computer software, architecture, and other works of authorship, as well as in sound recordings, broadcasts, and performers’ performances, and their distribution through traditional and new media.”

Members of the Society include lawyers, other executives, professionals from leading IP firms and businesses, academics, government reps, law students, and sole practitioners. The Society publishes the Journal of the Copyright Society and hosts several events each year internationally.

Before becoming President, Chisick served the Society in a number of different offices, including Vice-President, Treasurer, and Trustee. He also co-founded the Society’s International Chapter, which he co-chaired for several years, and oversaw the establishment of new chapters in Toronto and Ottawa.