Old Crow Medicine Show Will Play The Caverns’ Outdoor Amphitheater Grand Opening

PELHAM, TN (CelebrityAccess) – The Caverns is a live music venue in Pelham, TN. The venue attracts multi-genre artists from around the country because of its unique underground setting. The Caverns began their above-ground shows on October 8, 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic. They offered a way to enjoy live music while remaining socially distant, outside, and with your own group.

The underground venue has 8,000 linear feet of passages, opening up to Big Mouth Cave. The cave has been around for over 25,000 years and has provided refuge and escape from cold and rain. In addition to underground music, The Caverns are offering a new venue on the earth’s surface. On June 25, they are opening up their very own Caverns Amphitheater.

Old Crow Medicine Show will play the new venue with their Hootenanny show. The Hootenanny will feature guests like Willie Watson, Joshua Hedly, and Town Mountain for the first full-capacity amphitheater show. The show also includes enhanced concession, food trucks, a glorious view of the Cumberland Plateau, and on-site camping.

Now, the amphitheater will host crowds of 5,500 people for their ten announced shows in 2022, with plans to expand to 30 shows in the next year.

Upcoming artists in The Caverns Amphitheater include Fleet Foxes, George Clinton of Parliament-Funkadelic, and Greensky Bluegrass. Check out a list of their upcoming shows in the above-ground amphitheater below.

June 25 – Old Crow Medicine Show’s Hootenanny with Willie Watson, Joshua Hedley, and Town Mountain

July 2 – One Nation Under a Groove Tour featuring George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic with The Motet featuring Shira Ellis, Josh Schwartz, Chris Brouwers (formerly of Turkuaz), Dopapod, and Pimps of Joytime

July 23 – Crowder

July 31 – Fleet Foxes

August 19 – Greensky Bluegrass / The Wood Brothers

August 20-21 – Umphrey’s McGee / Disco Biscuits

September 3 – UB40 – Biggabaggariddim Tour with The Original Wailers featuring Al Anderson, Maxi Priest, and Big Mountain

September 10 – I Love the 90s with Vanilla Ice, Coolio, Rob Base, All 4 One, Tone Loc, and Young MC.

October 8-9 – CaveFest with Sam Bush, Leftover Salmon, The Infamous Stringdusters, Yonder Mountain String Band, and more