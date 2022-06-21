McGill Conservatory of Music To Close By Summer’s End

MONTREAL (CelebrityAccess) – The McGill Conservatory of Music is closing its doors after over a century of operation. McGill University announced Tuesday (June 21) that it would be closing for good at the end of the summer. The Conservatory is run by the university’s Schulich School of Music. It has been open to the Montreal community, giving classes to students of all ages and offering teaching space to instructors for no charge.

Yahoo.com reports that according to the school, the pandemic made clear that “the Conservatory is no longer financially viable nor sustainable.” There were over 550 students before COVID-19 hit; predictions showed that fewer than 100 students would sign up in the coming year.

The official McGill announcement reads, “The Conservatory has faced a growing number of challenges in recent years. Operational costs have increased. Historically, the School has provided the Conservatory with administrative and teaching space free of charge. Therefore, with a heavy heart, we are announcing that the School will close the Conservatory at the end of this summer. Currently, registered students will finish their courses, but no new registrations will be accepted beyond the summer.”

The announcement states that a working group was held to discuss the Conservatory’s future prospects, but no other information was given.

Notable alumni that have passed through the halls since its opening in 1904 include Burt Bacharach, Win Butler, Leonard Cohen, Christine Jensen, Richard King, Sam Roberts, Daniel Taylor, and William Shatner.