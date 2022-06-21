   JOIN LOGIN

Summerfest Makes Last Minute Lineup Adjustments As Ann Wilson And Willow Smith Drop Out Of Scheduled Appearances
Courtesy Summerfest
MILWAUKEE, Wis (CelebrityAccess) – Following the exit of Justin Bieber last week, Summerfest has lost several more performers this week.

On Tuesday, Summerfest organizers announced that Ann Wilson has canceled a scheduled appearance at the BMO Harris Pavilion on June 25th after several members of her band and crew coming down with COVID-19.

“The health and safety of the audience and my colleagues comes first,” Wilson said, according to Summerfest.

Stepping into the Summerfest lineup for Wilson will be the Steve Miller Band, who have been tapped to headline the BMO Harris Pavilion for the June 25th timeslot.

As well, Willow announced she’s dropping out of her scheduled performance on the Generac Power Systems Inc. Power Stage on June 30.

Willow, who is 21, is the daughter of actors Will and Jada Pinkett Smith and scored a hit when she was just nine with “Whip My Hair” and more recently with “Meet Me at Our Spot,” with her band The Anxiety.

She will be replaced at Summerfest by Gayle and Nessa Barrett, who are now slated to take the stage at 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., respectively.

