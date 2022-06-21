I Prevail Announce Plans For Their First Major North American Tour

DETROIT (CelebrityAccess) — Rising rock icons I Prevail announced plans for their first major North American tour this summer and fall.

The first tour segment kicks off on September 9th at Stone Pony Summer Stage with performances scheduled across the U.S. and Canada before wrapping on October 9th at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago.

The first segment of the tour will feature support from Pierce the Veil, Fit For A King and Yours Truly.

The second set of dates officially gets underway on October 22 and 23 with a pair of performances at the When We Were Young Fest in Las Vegas and concludes with a hometown gig on November 22nd at the Fillmore in Detroit.

Pierce the Veil, Fit For A King and Stand Atlantic have signed on as support for the second leg.

Michigan-based I Prevail, featuring Brian Burkheiser (vocals), Eric Vanlerberghe (vocals), Steve Menoian (guitars/bass), Dylan Bowman (guitars), and Gabe Helguera (drums), will be touring in support of their forthcoming studio album “True Power” which debuts on August 19th via Fearless Records.

WITH PIERCE THE VEIL, FIT FOR A KING, + YOURS TRULY:

9/9 — Asbury Park, NJ — Stone Pony Summer Stage

9/10 — Danville, VA — Blue Ridge Rock Fest*#

9/11 — Pittsburgh, PA — UPMC Events Center

9/13 — Indianapolis, IN — Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

9/14 — Oshkosh, WI — Oshkosh Arena#

9/16 — St. Paul, MN — Myth Live

9/17 — Ralston, NE — Liberty First Credit Union Arena#

9/18 — Wichita, KS — Wave#

9/20 — Oklahoma City, OK — The Criterion

9/21 — San Antonio, TX — Tech Port Center#

9/23 — Lubbock, TX — Lonestar Amphitheater#

9/24 — Dallas, TX — South Side Ballroom

9/25 — Houston, TX — White Oak Music Hall#

9/27 — St. Petersburg, FL — Jannus Live

9/28 — Atlanta, GA — Tabernacle

9/29 — Lake Buena Vista, FL — House of Blues

10/1 — Silvers Spring, MD — The Fillmore Silver Spring

10/2 — New York, NY — The Rooftop at Pier 17

10/4 — Montreal, QC — L’Olympia#

10/5 — Toronto, ON — Rebel

10/7 — Ft. Wayne, IN — The Clyde Theatre

10/8 — Grand Rapids, MI — GLC Live at 20 Monroe

10/9 — Chicago, IL — Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

*I Prevail & Pierce The Veil Only // Festival Date

#Non-Live Nation Date

LEG 2:

WITH PIERCE THE VEIL, FIT FOR A KING, + STAND ATLANTIC:

10/22 — Las Vegas, NV — When We Were Young Fest*

10/23 — Las Vegas, NV — When We Were Young Fest*

10/24 — Los Angeles, CA — The Wiltern

10/26 — San Jose, CA — San Jose Civic

10/28 — Phoenix, AZ — The Van Buren

10/29 — Las Vegas, NV — When We Were Young Fest*

10/31 — Reno, NV — Grand Sierra Resort & Casino

11/1 — Boise, ID — Revolution Concert House and Event Center

11/2 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Complex

11/4 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium

11/6 — Kansas City, MO — Uptown Theater

11/8 — Milwaukee, WI — The Rave#

11/9 — St. Louis, MO — The Factory

11/11 — Cleveland, OH — Agora Theatre

11/12 — Cincinnati, OH — The Andrew J Brady Music Center

11/13 — Nashville, TN — Marathon Music Works

11/15 — Myrtle Beach, SC — House of Blues

11/18 — Philadelphia, PA — The Fillmore Philadelphia

11/19 — Cambridge, MA — MGM Music Hall at Fenway

11/20 — Buffalo, NY — Buffalo Riverworks#

11/22 — Detroit, MI — The Fillmore