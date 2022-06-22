DICE Officially Launches in Miami With Club Space Ticketing Partnership

MIAMI, FL (CelebrityAccess) – DICE, the fast-growing ticketing and event discovery platform, announced an exclusive ticketing deal on Tuesday (June 21) with Miami’s acclaimed dance music venue Club Space. The new agreement has DICE continuing its expansion in major cities across the United States.

Club Space hosts over 150 events annually and will now be powered by DICE. The 2,000-capacity nightclub will take advantage of DICE’s fan-first mobile platform that eliminates resale with a focus on fair pricing. This partnership will kick off with DICE ticketing gigs such as WADE (June 24), PAWSA (June 25), Green Velvet (July 16), Bonobo (October 1), and Hocus Pocus over the Halloweekend (October 28 – 30).

“I am delighted to be partnering with DICE. They are a safe and fun way for the members of our community to get tickets to our events. Their platform offers phenomenal technology and programming in line with our vision of the future and for the present what is most important, 24/7 customer service.” said Club Space Co-Owner Coloma Kaboomsky.

Since arriving in the US in 2019, DICE has quickly made its way across the country in New York City and Los Angeles. This partnership and expansion will allow fans and artists in Miami to benefit from DICE’s seamless and transparent digital ticketing model. The platform’s advanced mobile technology keeps tickets secure, with fan-friendly features such as upfront pricing to bring fairness to fans attending live events and the innovative Waiting List to protect fans from the secondary resale.