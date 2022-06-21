Broadway Theaters Announce Plans To Drop Mask Requirements

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — New York’s fleet of Broadway theaters announced plans to transition to an “mask optional” policy, starting on July 1st.

On Tuesday, the Broadway League said that the owners and operators of all 41 Broadway theatres will allow fans to choose to wear a mask while attending shows, though mask wearing wil be encouraged for patrons in theaters.

“Millions of people enjoyed the unique magic of Broadway by watching the 75th Tony Award Ceremony recently. Millions more have experienced Broadway LIVE in theatres in New York City and throughout the U.S., since we reopened last fall. We’re thrilled to welcome even more of our passionate fans back to Broadway in the exciting 22-23 season that has just begun,” said Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin.

According to the League, they plan to evaluate the impact of the change in mask protocols going forward and may implement additional changes in the future in response to changing circumstances.

Broadway Theaters, which re-opened last summer after more than a year of lying dark, maintained a relatively strict set of attendance policies, including proof of vaccination, and a requirement that patrons remained masked except when eating or drinking.

The proof of vaccination requirement was relaxed in April.