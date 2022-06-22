Music Health Alliance Adds Carla Denham to the Team

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) – Music Health Alliance (MHA) has brought Carla Denham to the team for the newly created position of Chief External Relations Officer.

Denham comes on board the team of 12, which includes MHA founder and CEO, Tatum Allsep, and CFO and Certified Senior Advisor, Shelia Shipley Biddy. The award-winning MHA has provided free healthcare advocacy and support to more than 18,000 industry members across the US since its inception in 2013.

Denham has led and grown brand marketing agencies in Tennessee, California, and Hawaii. The award-winning marketing executive has also led campaigns to support brands such as World Vision, Feed the Children, Soles4Souls, Max Lucado, Sarah Young, TWR, Awana, Metro World Child, HarperCollins, National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, Cooper Industries, Jennie Allen, Philips Electronics, Magnavox, Shoney’s, Gymboree, and Chick-fil-A.

“We are thrilled for Carla to fill this critical new position at MHA,” shares Allsep. “As the Chief External Relations Officer, Carla will be focused on discovering new resources and creating greater awareness about the organization. Her professional career has culminated into a perfect fit for this role allowing the MHA team to continue to expand our ability to serve the health needs of music professionals across the nation.”