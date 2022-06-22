Alanis Morissette Cancels the Australia / New Zealand Leg of The Jagged Little Pill Anniversary Tour

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Canadian superstar Alanis Morissette has canceled the Australian / New Zealand and Philippines dates of her Jagged Little Pill anniversary tour, with Live Nation’s reason for cancellation being “scheduling issues.”

Morissette was due to perform in Perth, Melbourne, Sydney, and Auckland this November as part of the 25th anniversary of her record-breaking album Jagged Little Pill. Morissette’s upcoming concerts in the Philippines (November 18, 19) have also been canceled.

Live Nation said in a statement the reason for the cancellations was due to “scheduling issues” and “the unprecedented logistical challenges of global touring in 2022″ and said they “feel it’s best to refund the ticket holders now and have all committed to rescheduling these dates at the earliest possible time.”

Morissette posted a message on her Facebook account addressed to the Philippines, and another one addressed to Australia / New Zealand.

Ticketholders are advised that refunds will be available from the point of purchase.