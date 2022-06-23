ASM Global Reveals Plans For A Dedicated Booking, Venue And Event Management Platform

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Facilities management giant ASM Global revealed plans to develop what they bill as the industry’s first fully integrated booking, sales, food and beverage, and event management platform for domestic and international venues.

The new platform, developed with cloud software company Infor, will be deployed at select ASM Global arenas, stadiums, theaters and convention centers around the U.S. before a full rollout to its full global portfolio of facilities by December.

The system will be customizable by venue type and size and allow venue operators to increase efficiency, expand event sales growth, create additional touchpoints for client engagement, and track data activity, trends, and outcomes, both locally and across the network.

“Infor’s technology solutions, as part of our one-of-a-kind technology advantage for our clients, will help us further revolutionize guest experiences, promote greater client engagement, increase revenues for partners, and streamline communications from event bookings to sales and marketing touch points,” said ASM Ceo Ron Bension.

“It’s another opportunity for us to fuse our global expertise and learnings with the ability to create local solutions for all of our partners,” he added.