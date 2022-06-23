UMG For Brands Launches The UMusic Media Network

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Universal Music Group’s global partnerships division, Universal Music Group for Brands, announced the public launch of UMusic Media Network, a media and data platform providing brand partners with exclusive media from UMG and their artists roster.

The UMusic Media Network’s offerings include access to UMG’s collection of unique music video content and spans multiple social media platforms. The platform provides exclusive premium access to thousands of hours culturally relevant from UMG’s artists along with data analytics.

The content includes official music videos, songs and lyrics videos, original content, behind-the-scenes and artist vlogs, and lifestyle content from UMG-owned platforms such as Rebel Labs, Mercury Studios and Polygram Entertainment.

The network will also offer branded content and partnership opportunities across the company’s labels and artists, allowing advertisers to create specific packages to meet needs and objectives.

The UMusic Media Network will be led by Richard Yaffa, Executive VP, Global Head of UMGB, and Morgan Buksbaum, Senior VP of Media and Properties at UMGB and will be fully integrated into UMG’s overall operations, the label group said.

The launch of the platform follows a year-long beta program with key brand partners.

“The UMusic Media Network combines the unique collective resources that only UMG, as the world’s leading music-based entertainment company can provide to partners, creating an unrivalled service that leverages and delivers the reach, power and influence that great music and artist content can bring, while creating value for our artists, labels and our partners,” said Michele Anthony, Executive Vice President, UMG.