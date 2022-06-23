The Newly Reunited Sugababes Announce UK Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Following a reunion show at the Mighty Hoopla pop music festival earlier this month, British girl group Sugababes announced plans for a tour of the U.K. later this year.
The trio, consisting of Siobhan Donaghy, Mutya Buena and Keisha Buchanan, will hit the road in October, starting at SWX Bristol on October 16th and concluding at the O2 Academy Glasgow on November 7th.
With more than 20 years past since the release of their breakout debut album “One Touch” and remain one of the best-selling British girl groups of all time, with six Number One singles, millions of global sales and multiple multi-platinum albums to their credit.
“We’re so excited to come full circle and announce our own headline UK tour. We’ll be hitting the road in October and November – can’t wait to see you all there,” the members of the group said in a joint statement.
Along with their tour, Sugababes are also lined up for an appearance one the Glastonbury Festival’s Avalon Stage on June 24th.
TOUR DATES
October 2022
Sunday 16th Bristol, U.K. SWX Bristol
Monday 17th Southend, U.K. Cliffs Pavilion
Tuesday 18th Norwich, U.K. The Nick Rayns LCR
Thursday 20th Nottingham, U.K. Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
Friday 21st Manchester, U.K. O2 Apollo Manchester
Sunday 23rd Leeds, U.K. O2 Academy Leeds
Monday 24th Liverpool, U.K. O2 Academy Liverpool
Tuesday 25th Sheffield, U.K. O2 Academy Sheffield
Thursday 27th Brighton, U.K. Brighton Centre
Friday 28th Bournemouth, U.K. O2 Academy Bournemouth
Saturday 29th Southampton, U.K. O2 Guildhall Southampton
Monday 31st Cardiff, U.K. Motorpoint Arena Cardiff
November 2022
Tuesday 1st Birmingham, U.K. O2 Academy Birmingham
Wednesday 2nd London, U.K. Eventim Apollo
Friday 4th Newcastle, U.K. O2 City Hall Newcastle
Saturday 5th Edinburgh, U.K. The Usher Hall
Monday 7th Glasgow, U.K. O2 Academy Glasgow