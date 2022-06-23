The Newly Reunited Sugababes Announce UK Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Following a reunion show at the Mighty Hoopla pop music festival earlier this month, British girl group Sugababes announced plans for a tour of the U.K. later this year.

The trio, consisting of Siobhan Donaghy, Mutya Buena and Keisha Buchanan, will hit the road in October, starting at SWX Bristol on October 16th and concluding at the O2 Academy Glasgow on November 7th.

With more than 20 years past since the release of their breakout debut album “One Touch” and remain one of the best-selling British girl groups of all time, with six Number One singles, millions of global sales and multiple multi-platinum albums to their credit.

“We’re so excited to come full circle and announce our own headline UK tour. We’ll be hitting the road in October and November – can’t wait to see you all there,” the members of the group said in a joint statement.

Along with their tour, Sugababes are also lined up for an appearance one the Glastonbury Festival’s Avalon Stage on June 24th.

TOUR DATES

October 2022

Sunday 16th Bristol, U.K. SWX Bristol

Monday 17th Southend, U.K. Cliffs Pavilion

Tuesday 18th Norwich, U.K. The Nick Rayns LCR

Thursday 20th Nottingham, U.K. Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

Friday 21st Manchester, U.K. O2 Apollo Manchester

Sunday 23rd Leeds, U.K. O2 Academy Leeds

Monday 24th Liverpool, U.K. O2 Academy Liverpool

Tuesday 25th Sheffield, U.K. O2 Academy Sheffield

Thursday 27th Brighton, U.K. Brighton Centre

Friday 28th Bournemouth, U.K. O2 Academy Bournemouth

Saturday 29th Southampton, U.K. O2 Guildhall Southampton

Monday 31st Cardiff, U.K. Motorpoint Arena Cardiff

November 2022

Tuesday 1st Birmingham, U.K. O2 Academy Birmingham

Wednesday 2nd London, U.K. Eventim Apollo

Friday 4th Newcastle, U.K. O2 City Hall Newcastle

Saturday 5th Edinburgh, U.K. The Usher Hall

Monday 7th Glasgow, U.K. O2 Academy Glasgow