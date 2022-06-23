Babyface, Chance The Rapper, Chlöe, And Ella Mai Among The Performers Announced For The 2022 BET Awards

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — BET announced the lineup of presenters and performers scheduled to take the stage during the 22nd annual BET Awards.

Presenters announced for 2022 include Big Freedia, Bleu, Carl Anthony Payne II, Crystal Hayslett, Daniel Kaluuya, Ebony Obsidian, Eva Marcille, Idris Elba, Irv Gotti, Janelle Monáe, Keke Palmer, KJ Smith, Luke James, Marsai Martin, Mignon, Nene Leakes, Ne-Yo, Novi Brown, Ray J, Sanaa Lathan, Serayah, Tamar Braxton, Terrence J, Tisha Campbell, and Will Packer.

MC Lyte will return as this year’s master of ceremonies, with DJ Diamond Kuts announced as the house DJ for 2022.

Previously announced performers for this year’s award show include Babyface, Chance The Rapper, Chlöe, Doechii, Ella Mai, Fireboy DML, GIVĒON, Jack Harlow, Joey Bada$$, Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin, Latto, Lizzo, Muni Long, Roddy Ricch and more. Additionally, GoGo Morrow and OGI will be gracing the BET Amplified Stage, BET Music’s stamp of approval on the next big thing in music.

A pre-show, hosted by Terrence J, will feature performances by Capella Grey, Fast Life Yungstaz, Juvenile, Pheelz, Saucy Santana, and Victoria Monet, along with red carpet correspondent Pretty Vee, DJ Jae Murphy, and more.

Affion Crockett will host the BET Awards Red Carpet Twitter Live Stream Show.

The 2022 BET Awards will take place on June 26th from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and will be simulcast live on BET, BET Her, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV, MTV2, Pop, TV Land, and VH1.

Internationally, the show will simulcast on BET Africa, BET France and will be available to watch on My5 and Sky On-Demand in the UK, as well as BET Pluo in the UK and Brazil.