Adele Announces Kacey Musgraves and Gabrielle As Part of All-Female Support for BST Hyde Park Shows

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Adele’s upcoming shows at BST Hyde Park are going to be epic. On Thursday (June 23), the singer took to Twitter to reveal an all-female lineup of artists will be joining her on her two-date run (July 1st and 2nd).

The lineup for my Hyde Park shows next week is going to blow your socks off!! An all-female bill, from new artists that I’m obsessed with to the heavenly @KaceyMusgraves to one of my favorite artists of all time @GabrielleUk who I’ve loved since I was 4!! pic.twitter.com/0Xh6pFjMgv — Adele (@Adele) June 23, 2022

Also on the show bill is Mahalia, Self Esteem, Nilüfer Yanya, Tiana Major9, Chrissi, Bonnie Kemplay, Ruti, and Tamzene. It’s unclear if the women will all appear on both nights of Adele’s BST run.

Musgraves also took to Twitter, writing: “Hyde. F*cking. Park. with @Adele and a whole day of talented women.”

Hyde. Fucking. Park. with @Adele and a whole day of talented women 🇬🇧 July 1 & 2 pic.twitter.com/WrOQ0vsySF — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) June 23, 2022

British Summer Time (BST) Hyde Park is sponsored by American Express and takes place every year across two weekends in London, kicking off Friday (June 24) with headliner Elton John and ending July 10 with Duran Duran. In between, Eagles, Pearl Jam and The Rolling Stones will join Adele in headlining different days of the festival, bringing with them their own roster of special guests.

BST Hyde Park

June 25 – The Rolling Stones with The War on Drugs, Phoebe Bridgers, Vista Kicks, JJ Rosa and Kelly McGrath

June 26 – Eagles with Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Little Big Town, CAM, Morgan Wade, The Wandering Hearts, and Patrick Droney

July 1 and July 2 – Adele, Kacey Musgraves, Gabrielle, and more

July 3 – The Rolling Stones with Sam Fender, Courtney Barnett, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, The Dinner Party and The Flints

July 8 – Pearl Jam with Pixies, Cat Power, White Reaper, The Murder Capital, The Glorious Song, and more

July 9 – Pearl Jam with Stereophonics, Johnny Marr, and more

July 10 – Duran Duran with Nile Rodgers & Chic, Aurora, Laura Mvula, and more