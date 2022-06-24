Warner Music Nashville Names Clark Mims Tedesco and Jamie Younger Vice Presidents

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) – Warner Music Nashville (WMN) has announced the promotions of Clark Mims Tedesco and Jamie Younger from Senior Directors to Vice Presidents, Artist Development. They will continue reporting to EVP, Artist Development – Shane Tarleton.

Younger joined WMN a decade ago, transitioning from content management to artist development in 2017. She tells MusicRow, “With a roster of artists that span the country spectrum, every day at Warner Music Nashville provides new challenges and opportunities that continue to feed my passion for helping our artists find their audiences. The team that Shane, Ben, and Cris have built together continues to be a source of pride and inspiration. It is a large part of the reason that I’m so excited to continue my journey with WMN.”

Tedesco joined WMN in 2013, beginning as an executive assistant. “I’m so proud of the relationships I’ve built with our teams, artists, and managers in my nine years with Warner,” she shares with MusicRow. “We work with such a diverse roster of immensely talented artists, and it is my true honor to help them tell their stories every day.”

“Watching Clark flourish in the artist development department brings me such joy,” Tarleton says. “She has proven time and time again that success is the sum of details. Jamie has the ability to marry creative concepts with strategy and execution. It’s thrilling to watch her continue to grow here at Warner.”