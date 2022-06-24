Creative Artists Agency (CAA) Promotes Six Elevate Trainees to Agent

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) – Creative Artists Agency (CAA) has promoted six graduates from its CAA Elevate program to agents. Chris Burrus, Inder Gill, Sophie Kavanagh, Zakaria Laaboudi, Arlen Papazian, and Kara Petit were selected from Elevate, the agency’s program for executives and agents in training. All six begin their new positions effective immediately.

CAA Elevate is the agency’s training and practical development curriculum for its new wave of agents and executives in training, designed to “cultivate best practices, encourage innovation and foster global strategic-thinking,” per the official website.

Nashville-based Burrus, who represents the likes of Nate Smith, Tyler Booth, Erin Kinsey, and After Midtown, has been upped to an agent in the music touring department. He is also on the teams that support Jake Owen, Matt Koziol, and Brandon Ratcliff.

London-based Laaboudi joined CAA Sports in 2018 and was promoted into CAA Elevate in October 2021. In his new role as an international sports talent agent, Laaboudi will identify and orchestrate endorsement opportunities for international talent clients, including Cristiano Ronaldo.

Gill is based in Los Angeles and works for the media finance team, specializing in representing independently financed films. Gill was one of the agents responsible for signing Squid Game actor Anupam Tripathi to the company. Gill began as a mailroom worker at CAA in 2017 before joining the Elevate program in 2021.

Kavanagh will be based in New York and will work in CAA’s commercial endorsements department. She began working at CAA in 2018 as an assistant in the department and joined the Elevate program in 2021.

Papazian will serve as an agent for CAA’s podcast team, focusing on live tour opportunities for podcast creators and companies. Based in Los Angeles, he started working at CAA in the mailroom in 2019 and was promoted to coordinator last year.

Petit is based in Los Angeles and has been promoted to an agent in the global television department, where she will focus on working with Korean and French-speaking clients. Petit joined CAA in 2018 as a mailroom worker before being promoted to international television coordinator in 2021.