R&B, Disco, and Hip-Hop Trailblazer Patrick Adams Dead at 72

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – The legendary disco and R&B innovator Patrick Adams, who was disco icon Nile Rodgers’ “biggest influence,” died Wednesday (June 22). He was 72. His daughter, Joi Sanchez, wrote on Facebook confirming the news. No cause of death was given.

Adams’s daughter, Joi Sanchez, wrote on Facebook to confirm the news. “He who dubbed me joy at birth taught me how to live in love, made himself unforgettable in every way to me and to so many others in the world. Patrick Adams has moved on, but some of us, like me, will forever be stuck [happily] in what he created for us and by us,” wrote Sanchez.

Born in New York City, Adams sang in choirs and frequented concerts at Harlem’s legendary Apollo Theatre as a youth. In his teen years, Adams learned trumpet, guitar, and songwriting, joining The Sparks by the time he was 16. Adams became vice president of A&R for Perception Records in his early twenties. Adams would go on to produce dance classics such as “Touch Me” by Fonda Rae, “I’m Caught Up (In a One Night Love Affair)” by Inner Life, and “(Push) In The Bush” by Musique. In the early 1980s, Patrick played a pivotal role in some of hip-hop’s biggest hits.

After this early success in disco, it wasn’t long before he found himself in the studio alongside Sister Sledge, Musique, Loleatta Holloway, Eddie Kendricks, Gladys Knight, Black Ivory, and Salt-N-Pepa.

“Patrick Adams is not only one of my favorite composers/producers, but also one of my greatest influences,” Nile Rodgers told Red Bull Music Academy in 2017. “Though composers like to think we’re being original, I don’t mind admitting that I sometimes copy bits of Patrick’s chord progressions.”