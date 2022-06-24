Todd Leahy Hired to Lead The Arts Center at Fountain Park

ROCK HILL, SC (CelebrityAccess) – The Arts Center at Fountain Park (ACFP) announced Thursday (June 23) the appointment of Todd Leahy as the Executive Director, beginning August 1, 2022.

Leahy brings more than 16 years of significant fundraising experience to ACFP and a deep passion for arts and community building. “It was imperative for us to find someone who understood the job requirements but who also embodies the heart of our mission,” says Matthew Dosch, Chairman of the ACFP Board. “Todd shares our vision to put The Arts Center truly at the center of the performing arts in our region both physically and metaphorically.”

Most recently, Leahy was the Major Gifts Officer for United Way of Central Carolinas. There he raised more than $2M annually while managing a robust portfolio of donors at all levels. Since 2011 Leahy not only raised record numbers but also forged lasting community relationships.

“I see the opportunity for Fountain Park to become the anchor of community engagement, with ACFP at the center of it all,” says Leahy. “And while we work toward that center being a physical space, we can be advocates, supporters, partners, and good neighbors to those already thriving here. I want performing arts to be accessible to the entire community for generations to come. As a kid, I went to shows in Spartanburg, and just recently, we gave my daughter a season pass to Blumenthal – I’m passing it down. That’s what I want to build within the region – a love of the arts that outlives us all.”

Leahy is tasked with leading ACFP in its mission to connect, educate, and inspire through a shared celebration of the arts. “We met with many candidates who could do the role’s tasks, but it was Todd who truly grasped the need to connect an active, engaged, and inclusive community of performing artists and arts organizations while touching the lives, passions, and imagination of those who share a love for the performing arts,” says Melanie Jones, ACFP Board Secretary.