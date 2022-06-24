300 Elektra Entertainment Launched at Warner Music – 3EE

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Warner Music Group (WMG) has announced the creation of 300 Elektra Entertainment – 3EE. The new label brings together the multi-genre catalogs of 300 and Elektra.

Headed by chairman and CEO Kevin Liles, the line-up of brands includes 300, Elektra Records, Fueled By Ramen, Roadrunner, Low Country Sound, DTA Records, Public Consumption, Young Stoner Life Records, Sparta, and 300 Studios.

Overseeing 300 Entertainment are newly appointed co-presidents Rayna Bass and Selim Bouab, while Mike Easterlin and Gregg Nadel will continue to serve as co-presidents of Elektra Entertainment. In addition, a 3EE central hub of expertise will be established to bring together the knowledge and experience spanning the 300 and Elektra teams.

“Every brand within 3EE was born as an independent, entrepreneurial label made up of music-lovers who take risks, break rules, and disrupt culture,” said Kevin Liles. “The mission of 3EE is to reimagine our value proposition to artists and creative partners globally. We fuel the spirit of our labels’ identities by creating powerhouse brand management teams that span genres and cultures.

“Our people are handpicked because they all live what they work and love what they do. Every label within the 3EE family is driven by a unique point of view and purpose, and, at the same time, they all benefit from our years of collective expertise, wisdom, and influence. We call this #BiggerFamilyBusiness.”

“From Elektra to Fueled By Ramen to Roadrunner and throughout our label family, we’re defined not by one single identity but by a collective of distinctive brands,” said Easterlin and Nadel. “We’re very excited to be joining forces with Kevin, Rayna, Selim, and the entire 300 team to build a company that nurtures authentic artists, songs, and visions from conception to global greatness.”