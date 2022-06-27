OVG360 Reveals The Leadership Team For The American Bank Center

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (CelebrityAccess) — After securing a management contract for the American Bank Center in April, OVG360, Oak View Group’s venue management division announced a leadership team for the 10,000-capacity arena.

With the OVG 360 team set to start their duties at the arena on July 1st, the company announced that industry veteran Brian Martin has been named General Manager; Joe Castor has been appointed as General Manager of Hospitality overseeing all food and beverage operations; and Nick Ustruck has been named as executive chef for the arena.

Martin started his career with Oak View Group in 2008 at the University of South Carolina, where he worked in ticketing operations for Colonial Life Arena. His resume also includes roles at the Augusta Entertainment Complex in Augusta, Ga., where he worked as Director of Ticketing and, eventually, Director of Event Services. More recently, he accepted a role as Assistant General Manager of the Macon Centerplex, where he expanded event bookings and financial results for the venue.

A native of the Midwest, Castor has held numerous positions in the venue and facilities management world, including Indiana Convention Center, Javits Convention Center, and a stint as Director of Event Operations at the Embassy of Italy. He participated in the openings of The Conseco Fieldhouse, Arlington, Racetrack, Gillette Stadium, Citizens Bank Park, Nationals Park, Busch Stadium, UBS Arena, and most recently, the new Moody Center in Austin, Texas, among other roles.

With almost two decades of experience in the culinary world, Ustruck has overseen catering for large scale events such as PGA Tour Events, Barrett Jackson Car Auction, and NCAA College Football Playoffs.

“With Brian, Joe and Chef Nick as the vanguard of our new top-shelf team at American Bank Center, we are ready to hit the ground running on July 1,” Greg O’Dell, OVG360’s President of Venue Management, said. “Our team will not only focus on optimizing the overall guest experience – from excellent customer service to delicious food and hospitality – at the facility, but we also look forward to driving positive economic impact and helping bring the community together.”

The 10,000-capacity arena, which currently serves as home court/ice for the Islanders Athletics basketball team and the Ice Rays hockey team, also includes a 140,000-square-foot convention center, and 2,500-seat auditorium and hosts a wide range of concerts, sporting events, professional and amateur rodeos, culture and arts events, and conventions and meetings.

“The City of Corpus Christi is extremely excited to have OVG360 lead the operations of our very important American Bank Center. Their business approach is being well received by the City Council and our partners. Under OVG360, we look forward to improved venue booking, ticket sales, customer care, food service experience, and positive community impact,” Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni said.