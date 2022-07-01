French Festival Eurockéennes de Belfort Loses Two Days To Severe Weather

BELFORT, France (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers of the French Eurockéennes de Belfort were forced to cancel the opening two days of the event after the festival grounds were damaged by dangerous weather.

The festival was scheduled to debut on June 30th with a lineup that includes Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds, Diplo, Suicidal Tendencies, Bob Sinclar, and Black Pumas among others but is now slated to start on July 2nd at 4PM local time.

Organizers reported that the inclement weather and strong winds caused significant damage to the festival’s infrastructure, including the roof of the main stage.

“Damage caused by rain and strong winds requires careful verification of installations and structures, which is essential for everyone’s safety,” Festival organizers said in a statement that was automatically translated to English.

According to France Bleu, at least seven people were injured in the storm, with approximately 1,500 campers at the event forced to take shelter under a permanent structure on the festival ground during the heavy weather.

Ticketholders for Thursday and Friday have already received refunds, while three and four-day pass holders will receive a partial refund, organizers said.

2022 was to be Eurockéennes return to form after being canceled by the pandemic in 2020 and 2021.