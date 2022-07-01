Gary Lucas To Play A Benefit Show For Popular Connecticut Community Radio Outlet WKPN

Gary Lucas performs at the Monk Club in Rome. (Photo: Mario Rimati)

BRIDGEPORT, CT (CelebrityAccess) — Guitarist, songwriter and composer Gary Lucas is lined up to headline a special benefit concert at the Bijou Theatre in Bridgeport to support local community radio station WKPN 89.5.

The former Captain Beefheart guitarist has more than 50 albums to his name, covering a range of genres, including jazz, rock, classical, folk, blues, avant-garde and world music.

Dubbed “The Thinking Man’s Guitar Hero” by The New Yorker, Lucas is supporting his latest live album “The Great Lost Gods & Monsters Live” which he recorded at CMJ in Manhattan with support from his band Gods & Monsters.

The band features Lucas on guitar and vocals, former Talking Head Jerry Harrison on keyboards and vocals, Ernie Brooks (formerly of Modern Lovers) on bass and vocals, Billy Fica (of Television) on drums, Jason Candler on sax, and Joel Hendel on trombone.

Jazz /experimental band Barbra- headed by Sam Hopkins (WPKN DJ) will be opening the show.

Tickets for the July 8th concert are on sale now.